Rakitina, Shaham, and the BSO at Tanglewood

Friday, August 26, 2022

8:00 PM

Anna Rakitina leads the Boston Symphony Orchestra in Borodin’s “Polovtsian Dances” and Shostakovich’s Symphony No. 3, “The First of May,” and violinist Gil Shaham is the soloist in Dvorak’s rustically brilliant Violin Concerto.

Anna Rakitina, conductor

Gil Shaham, violin

Tanglewood Festival Chorus, James Burton, conductor

Dmitri SHOSTAKOVICH Waltz No. 2 from Suite No. 1 for Variety Orchestra

Antonín DVOŘÁK Violin Concerto

SHOSTAKOVICH Symphony No. 3, The First of May

Alexander BORODIN Polovtsian Dances from Prince Igor

For more information on Tanglewood concerts, visit the BSO box office.