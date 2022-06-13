The BSO’s Vibrant French Tradition, at Tanglewood

Saturday, August 13, 2022

8:00 PM

Dima Slobodeniouk leads the Boston Symphony Orchestra in music by Dutilleux and Debussy, as well as Ravel’s “Mother Goose,” and Leonidas Kavakos is the soloist in Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto.

Dima Slobodeniouk, conductor

Leonidas Kavakos, violin

Henri DUTILLEUX Métaboles

Felix MENDELSSOHN Violin Concerto

Claude DEBUSSY Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun

Maurice RAVEL Mother Goose (complete)

For more information on Tanglewood concerts, visit the BSO box office.