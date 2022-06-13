© 2022
The Boston Symphony Orchestra

The BSO’s Vibrant French Tradition, at Tanglewood

Published August 13, 2022 at 3:19 PM EDT
Dima Slobodeniouk
Marco Borggreve/BSO
/
Dima Slobodeniouk

Saturday, August 13, 2022
8:00 PM

Dima Slobodeniouk leads the Boston Symphony Orchestra in music by Dutilleux and Debussy, as well as Ravel’s “Mother Goose,” and Leonidas Kavakos is the soloist in Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto.

Dima Slobodeniouk, conductor
Leonidas Kavakos, violin

Henri DUTILLEUX Métaboles
Felix MENDELSSOHN Violin Concerto
Claude DEBUSSY Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun 
Maurice RAVEL Mother Goose (complete)

For more information on Tanglewood concerts, visit the BSO box office.

The Boston Symphony Orchestra Dima SlobodenioukLeonidas KavakosHenri DutilleuxFelix MendelssohnClaude Debussy