The BSO’s Vibrant French Tradition, at Tanglewood
Saturday, August 13, 2022
8:00 PM
Dima Slobodeniouk leads the Boston Symphony Orchestra in music by Dutilleux and Debussy, as well as Ravel’s “Mother Goose,” and Leonidas Kavakos is the soloist in Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto.
Dima Slobodeniouk, conductor
Leonidas Kavakos, violin
Henri DUTILLEUX Métaboles
Felix MENDELSSOHN Violin Concerto
Claude DEBUSSY Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun
Maurice RAVEL Mother Goose (complete)
For more information on Tanglewood concerts, visit the BSO box office.