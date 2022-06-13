The Innovation and Drama of Beethoven, at Tanglewood

Friday, July 29, 2022

8:00 PM

In the first of three programs encompassing Beethoven’s piano concertos, Paul Lewis is the soloist in the Piano Concertos Nos. 2 and 3, alongside the world premiere of “Makeshift Castle,” by Julia Adolphe, all conducted by Andris Nelsons.

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Paul Lewis, piano

Julia ADOLPHE Makeshift Castle (world premiere; BSO co-commission)

Ludwig van BEETHOVEN Piano Concerto No. 2

BEETHOVEN Piano Concerto No. 3

