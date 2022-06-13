The Innovation and Drama of Beethoven, at Tanglewood
Friday, July 29, 2022
8:00 PM
In the first of three programs encompassing Beethoven’s piano concertos, Paul Lewis is the soloist in the Piano Concertos Nos. 2 and 3, alongside the world premiere of “Makeshift Castle,” by Julia Adolphe, all conducted by Andris Nelsons.
Andris Nelsons, conductor
Paul Lewis, piano
Julia ADOLPHE Makeshift Castle (world premiere; BSO co-commission)
Ludwig van BEETHOVEN Piano Concerto No. 2
BEETHOVEN Piano Concerto No. 3
