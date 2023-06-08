Beethoven’s “Ode to Joy” at Tanglewood
Sunday, August 20th, 2023
7:00 PM
Susanna Mälkki leads the Tanglewood Music Center Orchestra and the Tanglewood Festival Chorus in Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9, with soloists Amanda Majeski, J’Nai Bridges, Stephen Costello, and Ryan Speedo Green.
Tanglewood Music Center Orchestra
Susanna Mälkki, conductor
Amanda Majeski, soprano
J’Nai Bridges, mezzo-soprano
Stephen Costello, tenor
Ryan Speedo Green, bass
Tanglewood Festival Chorus,
James Burton, conductor
Michael TIPPETT Spirituals from A Child of Our Time
Ludwig van BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 9