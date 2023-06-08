Beethoven’s “Ode to Joy” at Tanglewood

Sunday, August 20th, 2023

7:00 PM

Susanna Mälkki leads the Tanglewood Music Center Orchestra and the Tanglewood Festival Chorus in Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9, with soloists Amanda Majeski, J’Nai Bridges, Stephen Costello, and Ryan Speedo Green.

Tanglewood Music Center Orchestra

Susanna Mälkki, conductor

Amanda Majeski, soprano

J’Nai Bridges, mezzo-soprano

Stephen Costello, tenor

Ryan Speedo Green, bass

Tanglewood Festival Chorus,

James Burton, conductor

Michael TIPPETT Spirituals from A Child of Our Time

Ludwig van BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 9

