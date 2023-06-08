© 2023
Classical 99.5 | Classical Radio Boston
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Boston Symphony Orchestra

Beethoven’s “Ode to Joy” at Tanglewood

Published August 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM EDT
Collage of Amanda Majeski, J'Nai Bridges, Stephen Costello, and Ryan Speedo Green (in portrait)
Majeski: Fay Fox; Bridges: Dario Acosta; Costello: Merri Cyr; Green: Jiyang Chen
/
Clockwise from top left: soprano Amanda Majeski, mezzo-soprano J'Nai Bridges, tenor Stephen Costello, bass Ryan Speedo Green

Sunday, August 20th, 2023
7:00 PM

Susanna Mälkki leads the Tanglewood Music Center Orchestra and the Tanglewood Festival Chorus in Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9, with soloists Amanda Majeski, J’Nai Bridges, Stephen Costello, and Ryan Speedo Green.

Tanglewood Music Center Orchestra
Susanna Mälkki, conductor
Amanda Majeski, soprano
J’Nai Bridges, mezzo-soprano
Stephen Costello, tenor
Ryan Speedo Green, bass
Tanglewood Festival Chorus,
James Burton, conductor

Michael TIPPETT Spirituals from A Child of Our Time
Ludwig van BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 9

Tags
The Boston Symphony Orchestra Amanda MajeskiRyan Speedo GreenSusanna MalkkiStephen CostelloJ'nai BridgesTanglewood Music Center OrchestraMichael Tippett