Sunday, July 16th, 2023

7:00 PM

Erin Morley, Reginald Mobley, and Will Liverman are the soloists, with the Tanglewood Festival Chorus, in Orff’s bawdy and intimate Carmina Burana in a concert led by Andris Nelsons.

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Erin Morley, soprano

Reginald Mobley, countertenor

Will Liverman, baritone

Tanglewood Festival Chorus,

James Burton, conductor

Children’s choir

BEETHOVEN Leonore Overture No. 3

ORFF Carmina burana