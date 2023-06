Friday, July 21st, 2023

8:00 PM

Xian Zhang, Music Director of the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra, leads the BSO in Aaron Copland’s Appalachian Spring and Antonín Dvořák’s Symphony No. 9, From the New World, in concert at Tanglewood

Xian Zhang, conductor

COPLAND Appalachian Spring

DVOŘÁK Symphony No. 9, From the New World