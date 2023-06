Friday, August 4th, 2023

8:00 PM

Doug Slobodeniok leads the Boston Symphony in John Adams’s Shaker Loops, and Emanuel Ax is the soloist in the Piano Concerto No. 1 by Brahms, in concert at Tanglewood..

Dima Slobodeniouk, conductor

Emanuel Ax, piano

John ADAMS Shaker Loops

Johannes BRAHMS Piano Concerto No. 1