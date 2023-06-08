Hilary Hahn and Julia Bullock with the BSO at Tanglewood
Sunday, July 9th, 2023
7:00 PM
Andris Nelsons leads the Boston Symphony Orchestra in Brahms’s Violin Concerto, with soloist Hilary Hahn, as well as the world premiere of Iman Habibi’s Zhiân and Jessie Montgomery’s Freedom Songs, with soprano Julia Bullock.
Andris Nelsons, conductor
Hilary Hahn, violin
Julia Bullock, soprano
Iman HABIBI Zhiân (world premiere; BSO commission)
Jessie MONTGOMERY Freedom Songs (BSO co-commission)
Johannes BRAHMS Violin Concerto