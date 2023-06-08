© 2023
The Boston Symphony Orchestra

Hilary Hahn and Julia Bullock with the BSO at Tanglewood

Published July 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM EDT
Collage of Hilary Hahn on the left holding a violin with floral background, and Julia Bullock on the right sitting and resting her chin on her right hand, facing left
Hahn: OJ Slaughter; Bullock: Allison Michael Orenstein
/
Violinist Hilary Hahn, soprano Julia Bullock

Sunday, July 9th, 2023
7:00 PM

Andris Nelsons leads the Boston Symphony Orchestra in Brahms’s Violin Concerto, with soloist Hilary Hahn, as well as the world premiere of Iman Habibi’s Zhiân and Jessie Montgomery’s Freedom Songs, with soprano Julia Bullock.

Andris Nelsons, conductor
Hilary Hahn, violin
Julia Bullock, soprano

Iman HABIBI Zhiân (world premiere; BSO commission)
Jessie MONTGOMERY Freedom Songs  (BSO co-commission)
Johannes BRAHMS Violin Concerto

The Boston Symphony Orchestra Hilary HahnJulia BullockAndris NelsonsJessie MontgomeryIman Habibi