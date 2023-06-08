© 2023
The Boston Symphony Orchestra

Lockhart, the Pops, and “Ragtime” at Tanglewood!

Published July 8, 2023 at 8:00 PM EDT
Saturday, July 8th, 2023
8:00 PM

Keith Lockheart leads the Boston Pops in a concert version of the Broadway hit Ragtime in crafted especially for the Pops , with a cast that includes Nikki Renée Daniels, Alton Fitzgerald White, Elizabeth Stanley, and John Cariani.

Boston Pops Orchestra
Keith Lockhart, conductor
Jason Danieley, Stage Director
Alton Fitzgerald White (Coalhouse Walker Jr.)
Elizabeth Stanley (Mother)
John Cariani (Tateh)
Nikki Renée Daniels (Sarah)
David Harris (Father)
A.J. Shively (Mother’s Younger Brother)
Klea Blackhurst (Emma Goldman)
Ragtime Ensemble

Ragtime: The Symphonic Concert

