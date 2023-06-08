Lockhart, the Pops, and “Ragtime” at Tanglewood!

Saturday, July 8th, 2023

8:00 PM

Keith Lockheart leads the Boston Pops in a concert version of the Broadway hit Ragtime in crafted especially for the Pops , with a cast that includes Nikki Renée Daniels, Alton Fitzgerald White, Elizabeth Stanley, and John Cariani.

Boston Pops Orchestra

Keith Lockhart, conductor

Jason Danieley, Stage Director

Alton Fitzgerald White (Coalhouse Walker Jr.)

Elizabeth Stanley (Mother)

John Cariani (Tateh)

Nikki Renée Daniels (Sarah)

David Harris (Father)

A.J. Shively (Mother’s Younger Brother)

Klea Blackhurst (Emma Goldman)

Ragtime Ensemble

Ragtime: The Symphonic Concert

