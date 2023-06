Saturday, August 12th, 2023

8:00 PM

Susanna Mälkki leads the Boston Symphony Orchestra in Bartók’s Concerto for Orchestra, and Seong-Jin Cho is the soloist in Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 9.

Susanna Mälkki, conductor

Seong-Jin Cho, piano

MOZART Piano Concerto No. 9 in E-flat, K. 271

BARTÓK Concerto for Orchestra