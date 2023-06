Saturday, July 22nd, 2023

8:00 PM

David Afkham leads the BSO in Mozart’s Jupiter Symphony and Piano Concerto No. 25, with soloist Martin Helmchen, as well as Wagner’s Siegfried Idyll, in concert at Tanglewood.

David Afkham, conductor

Martin Helmchen, piano

WAGNER Siegfried Idyll

MOZART Piano Concerto No. 25 in C, K.503

MOZART Symphony No. 41, Jupiter