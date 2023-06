Friday, August 11th, 2023

8:00 PM

Anne-Sophie Mutter is the soloist in John Williams’s Violin Concerto No. 2, and Andris Nelsons leads the Boston Symphony in works by Strauss and Ravel at Tanglewood.

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Anne-Sophie Mutter, violin

John WILLIAMS Violin Concerto No. 2

Richard STRAUSS Death and Transfiguration

Maurice RAVEL La Valse