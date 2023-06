Opening Night at Tanglewood, with Trifonov and the BSO

Friday, July 7th, 2023

8:00 PM

Music Director Andris Nelsons and the Boston Symphony Orchestra kick off a new summer season with Prokofiev’s Piano Concerto No. 3, with soloist Daniil Trifonov, as well as Marsalis’s “Herald, Holler, and Hallelujah” and Tchaikovksy’s Symphony No. 4.

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Daniil Trifonov, piano

Wynton MARSALIS Herald, Holler, and Hallelujah

Sergei PROKOFIEV Piano Concerto No. 3

Pyotr TCHAIKOVSKY Symphony No. 4