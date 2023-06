Saturday, August 19th, 2023

8:00 PM

Leonidas Kavakos is the soloist in Tchaikovsky’s Violin Concerto in a Boston Symphony concert led by Andris Nelsons that also includes Prokofiev’s Symphony No. 5.

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Leonidas Kavakos, violin

TCHAIKOVSKY Violin Concerto

PROKOFIEV Symphony No. 5