Friday, July 14th, 2023

8:00 PM

Great American Songbook ambassador Michael Feinstein and pianist Jean-Yves Thibaudet join Keith Lockhart and the Boston Pops at Tanglewood in a celebration of iconic American composer George Gershwin.

Keith Lockhart, conductor

Michael Feinstein, vocalist and piano

Jean-Yves Thibaudet, piano

ALL-GERSHWIN PROGRAM

Two Pianos: Who Could Ask for Anything More?