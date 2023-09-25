© 2023
The Boston Symphony Orchestra

The Boston Symphony Orchestra and Berlioz's "Romeo et Juliette"

Published September 25, 2023 at 3:30 PM EDT
A collage of the four artists. Relyea smolders at the camera against a black background. He has brown hair that's slicked back and gray stubble, with two different colored eyes. Brownlee laughs against a white background. He has a shaved head and wears a gray suit. Nelsons smiles and looks to the right of frame, standing against a gray background in a brown leather jacket. He has brown hair, a beard, and blue eyes. Bridges smolders at the camera against a gold background. She wears a golden off-the-shoulders dress, red lipstick, and braids that are swept up into a bun.
Shirley Suarez: Relyea; Shervin Lainez: Brownlee; Marco Borggreve: Nelsons; Dario Acosta: Bridges
/
Courtesy of the Artists
From top left: John Relyea, Lawrence Brownlee, Andris Nelsons, and J'nai Bridges

Saturday, May 4, 2024
8:00pm

To close the 2023-2024 Boston Symphony season, Andris Nelsons leads one of Hector Berlioz’s most beloved works, Roméo et  Juliette. Berlioz described his the piece as a “symphony with choruses,” with the title characters represented both in the orchestra and through the vocal soloists.

Andris Nelsons, conductor
J’Nai Bridges, mezzo-soprano
Lawrence Brownlee, tenor
John Relyea, bass-baritone
Tanglewood Festival Chorus

BERLIOZ Roméo et Juliette

The Boston Symphony Orchestra Andris NelsonsTanglewood Festival ChorusJ'nai BridgesLawrence BrownleeJohn Relyea