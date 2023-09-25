The Boston Symphony Orchestra and Berlioz's "Romeo et Juliette"
Saturday, May 4, 2024
8:00pm
To close the 2023-2024 Boston Symphony season, Andris Nelsons leads one of Hector Berlioz’s most beloved works, Roméo et Juliette. Berlioz described his the piece as a “symphony with choruses,” with the title characters represented both in the orchestra and through the vocal soloists.
Andris Nelsons, conductor
J’Nai Bridges, mezzo-soprano
Lawrence Brownlee, tenor
John Relyea, bass-baritone
Tanglewood Festival Chorus
BERLIOZ Roméo et Juliette