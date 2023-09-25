The Boston Symphony Orchestra and Berlioz's "Romeo et Juliette"

Saturday, May 4, 2024

8:00pm

To close the 2023-2024 Boston Symphony season, Andris Nelsons leads one of Hector Berlioz’s most beloved works, Roméo et Juliette. Berlioz described his the piece as a “symphony with choruses,” with the title characters represented both in the orchestra and through the vocal soloists.

Andris Nelsons, conductor

J’Nai Bridges, mezzo-soprano

Lawrence Brownlee, tenor

John Relyea, bass-baritone

Tanglewood Festival Chorus

BERLIOZ Roméo et Juliette