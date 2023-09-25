The Symphonic Legacy of Wayne Shorter, with the BSO
Saturday, March 23, 2024
8:00 PM
Vocalist and bassist esperanza spalding, drummer Terri Lynn Carrington, pianist Leo Genovese, and saxophonist Dayna Stephens join the Boston Symphony and conductor Clark Rundell in a celebration of the late jazz innovator, composer, bandleader, and saxophonist Wayne Shorter.
Clark Rundell, conductor
esperanza spalding, vocalist and bass
Leo Genovese, piano
Terri Lyne Carrington, drums
Dayna Stephens, saxophone
ALL-WAYNE SHORTER PROGRAM
Causeway
Midnight in Carlotta’s Hair
Orbits
Forbidden Plan-iT
Excerpts from ...(Iphigenia)
Gaia, for jazz quartet and orchestra