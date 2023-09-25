© 2023
Classical 99.5 | Classical Radio Boston
The Boston Symphony Orchestra

The Symphonic Legacy of Wayne Shorter, with the BSO

Published September 25, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT
Wayne Shorter forms the "ok" symbol with both of his hands and looks through his fingers like they're binoculars. He wears a dark blue shirt and has close-cut black hair.
Thomas Dorn
/
Verve Records
Innovator, composer, bandleader, and saxophonist Wayne Shorter

Saturday, March 23, 2024
8:00 PM

Vocalist and bassist esperanza spalding, drummer Terri Lynn Carrington, pianist Leo Genovese, and saxophonist Dayna Stephens join the Boston Symphony and conductor Clark Rundell in a celebration of the late jazz innovator, composer, bandleader, and saxophonist Wayne Shorter.

Clark Rundell, conductor
esperanza spalding, vocalist and bass
Leo Genovese, piano
Terri Lyne Carrington, drums
Dayna Stephens, saxophone

ALL-WAYNE SHORTER PROGRAM

Causeway
Midnight in Carlotta’s Hair
Orbits
Forbidden Plan-iT
Excerpts from ...(Iphigenia)
Gaia, for jazz quartet and orchestra

The Boston Symphony Orchestra Wayne ShorterClark Rundellesperanza spaldingLeo GenoveseTerri Lyne CarringtonDayna StephensJazz