The Symphonic Legacy of Wayne Shorter, with the BSO

Saturday, March 23, 2024

8:00 PM

Vocalist and bassist esperanza spalding, drummer Terri Lynn Carrington, pianist Leo Genovese, and saxophonist Dayna Stephens join the Boston Symphony and conductor Clark Rundell in a celebration of the late jazz innovator, composer, bandleader, and saxophonist Wayne Shorter.

Clark Rundell, conductor

esperanza spalding, vocalist and bass

Leo Genovese, piano

Terri Lyne Carrington, drums

Dayna Stephens, saxophone

ALL-WAYNE SHORTER PROGRAM

Causeway

Midnight in Carlotta’s Hair

Orbits

Forbidden Plan-iT

Excerpts from ...(Iphigenia)

Gaia, for jazz quartet and orchestra