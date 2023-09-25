Wang, Lartigau, and the BSO, in Messiaen's "Turangalîla-symphonie"

Saturday, April 13, 2024

8:00pm

French composer Olivier Messiaen was famously synesthetic, “hearing” colors as harmony and seeing colors in sound. Turangalîla-smyphonie summed up the composer’s passions for nature, birdsong, Catholicism, Eastern philosophy and music, and romantic love as embodied in the legend of Tristan and Isolde. Andris Nelsons conducts, Yuja Wang plays the work’s substantial piano part, and Cécile Lartigau performs the rarely heard ondes Martenot, an electronic instrument invented in 1925.

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Yuja Wang, piano

Cécile Lartigau, ondes Martenot

Olivier MESSIAEN Turangalîla-symphonie