Opening Night of the BSO’s 2025-2026 Season!

Saturday, September 27, 2025

8:00 PM

The Boston Symphony Orchestra launches its 2025-26 season with the music of gods and heroes, conducted by Music Director Andris Nelsons. This program pairs a work that looks back to the height of the classical era—Mozart’s final Symphony No. 41, Jupiter—with a piece that heralded the dawn of 20th-century music—Strauss’s Ein Heldenleben, the last of the composer’s eight epic tone poems.

Andris Nelsons, conductor

W.A. MOZART Symphony No. 41, Jupiter

Richard STRAUSS Ein Heldenleben (A Hero’s Life)