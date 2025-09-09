Opening Night of the BSO’s 2025-2026 Season!
Saturday, September 27, 2025
8:00 PM
The Boston Symphony Orchestra launches its 2025-26 season with the music of gods and heroes, conducted by Music Director Andris Nelsons. This program pairs a work that looks back to the height of the classical era—Mozart’s final Symphony No. 41, Jupiter—with a piece that heralded the dawn of 20th-century music—Strauss’s Ein Heldenleben, the last of the composer’s eight epic tone poems.
Andris Nelsons, conductor
W.A. MOZART Symphony No. 41, Jupiter
Richard STRAUSS Ein Heldenleben (A Hero’s Life)
Learn more about the Boston Symphony Orchestra's 2025-2026 season on their site.