John Adams’s Violin Concerto, with BSO Artist-in-Residence Augustin Hadelich

Saturday, October 18, 2025

8:00 PM

In the first of a season of collaborations with the Boston Symphony, Augustin Hadelich is the soloist in one of the most dynamic and fascinating concertos of our time. Afterwards, Andris Nelsons conducts Tchaikovsky's Fifth Symphony, a meditation on fate and a richly melodic cornerstone of the symphonic repertoire.

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Augustin Hadelich, violin

John ADAMS Violin Concerto

Pyotr TCHAIKOVSKY Symphony No. 5