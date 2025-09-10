John Adams’s Violin Concerto, with BSO Artist-in-Residence Augustin Hadelich
Saturday, October 18, 2025
8:00 PM
In the first of a season of collaborations with the Boston Symphony, Augustin Hadelich is the soloist in one of the most dynamic and fascinating concertos of our time. Afterwards, Andris Nelsons conducts Tchaikovsky's Fifth Symphony, a meditation on fate and a richly melodic cornerstone of the symphonic repertoire.
Andris Nelsons, conductor
Augustin Hadelich, violin
John ADAMS Violin Concerto
Pyotr TCHAIKOVSKY Symphony No. 5
Learn more about the Boston Symphony Orchestra's 2025-2026 season on their site.