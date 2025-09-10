© 2025
The Boston Symphony Orchestra

John Adams’s Violin Concerto, with BSO Artist-in-Residence Augustin Hadelich

Published October 18, 2025 at 8:00 PM EDT
Violinist Augustin Hadelich
Suxiao Yang
Violinist Augustin Hadelich

Saturday, October 18, 2025
8:00 PM

In the first of a season of collaborations with the Boston Symphony, Augustin Hadelich is the soloist in one of the most dynamic and fascinating concertos of our time. Afterwards, Andris Nelsons conducts Tchaikovsky's Fifth Symphony, a meditation on fate and a richly melodic cornerstone of the symphonic repertoire.

Andris Nelsons, conductor
Augustin Hadelich, violin

John ADAMS Violin Concerto
Pyotr TCHAIKOVSKY Symphony No. 5

Learn more about the Boston Symphony Orchestra's 2025-2026 season on their site.

