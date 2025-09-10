The BSO Celebrates 125 Years of Symphony Hall
Saturday, October 11, 2025
8:00 PM
Universally acknowledged as one of the world’s great concert halls, Symphony Hall’s 125-year anniversary concert features Beethoven’s monumental Missa Solemnis, the very music that was performed when the hall opened in 1900.
Andris Nelsons, conductor
Eleanor Lyons, soprano
Wiebke Lehmkuhl, mezzo-soprano
Klaus Florian Vogt, tenor
Franz-Josef Selig, bass
Tanglewood Festival Chorus
James Burton, conductor
Ludwig van BEETHOVEN Missa Solemnis
Learn more about the Boston Symphony Orchestra's 2025-2026 season on their site.