The BSO Celebrates 125 Years of Symphony Hall

Saturday, October 11, 2025

8:00 PM

Universally acknowledged as one of the world’s great concert halls, Symphony Hall’s 125-year anniversary concert features Beethoven’s monumental Missa Solemnis, the very music that was performed when the hall opened in 1900.

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Eleanor Lyons, soprano

Wiebke Lehmkuhl, mezzo-soprano

Klaus Florian Vogt, tenor

Franz-Josef Selig, bass

Tanglewood Festival Chorus

James Burton, conductor

Ludwig van BEETHOVEN Missa Solemnis