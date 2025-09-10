© 2025
The Boston Symphony Orchestra

The BSO Celebrates 125 Years of Symphony Hall

Published October 11, 2025 at 8:00 PM EDT
A view of the red carpet, leather seats, and warm lighting within Symphony Hall, from the perspective of the stage.
BSO Press Office
The interior of Symphony Hall

Saturday, October 11, 2025
8:00 PM

Universally acknowledged as one of the world’s great concert halls, Symphony Hall’s 125-year anniversary concert features Beethoven’s monumental Missa Solemnis, the very music that was performed when the hall opened in 1900.

Andris Nelsons, conductor
Eleanor Lyons, soprano
Wiebke Lehmkuhl, mezzo-soprano
Klaus Florian Vogt, tenor
Franz-Josef Selig, bass
Tanglewood Festival Chorus
James Burton, conductor

Ludwig van BEETHOVEN Missa Solemnis

Learn more about the Boston Symphony Orchestra's 2025-2026 season on their site.

