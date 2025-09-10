© 2025
Classical 99.5 | Classical Radio Boston
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Boston Symphony Orchestra

Yuja Wang, Prokofiev, and the Boston Symphony

Published October 25, 2025 at 8:00 PM EDT
Domingo Hindoyan wears a black short-sleeve shirt and holds his baton, staring into the camera fiercely. Yuja Wang wears a glittering black dress against a red backdrop, tossing her head back and laughing.
Liverpool Echo: Hindoyan; Opus Artists: Wang
Conductor Domingo Hindoyan and pianist Yuja Wang

Saturday, October 25, 2025
8:00 PM

Superstar Yuja Wang is the soloist in Prokofiev’s srawling Second Piano Concerto, and Domingo Hindoyan returns to Symphony Hall to lead the BSO in Bernstein’s Three Dance Episodes from On The Town and Copland’s Third Symphony—a piece that the BSO premiered in 1946 under Serge Koussevitzky.

Domingo Hindoyan, conductor
Yuja Wang, piano

Leonard BERNSTEIN Three Dance Episodes from On The Town
Sergei PROKOFIEV Piano Concerto No. 2
Aaron COPLAND Symphony No. 3

Learn more about the Boston Symphony Orchestra's 2025-2026 season on their site.

Tags
The Boston Symphony Orchestra Aaron CoplandYuja WangDomingo HindoyanLeonard BernsteinSergei Prokofiev