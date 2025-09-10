Yuja Wang, Prokofiev, and the Boston Symphony

Saturday, October 25, 2025

8:00 PM

Superstar Yuja Wang is the soloist in Prokofiev’s srawling Second Piano Concerto, and Domingo Hindoyan returns to Symphony Hall to lead the BSO in Bernstein’s Three Dance Episodes from On The Town and Copland’s Third Symphony—a piece that the BSO premiered in 1946 under Serge Koussevitzky.

Domingo Hindoyan, conductor

Yuja Wang, piano

Leonard BERNSTEIN Three Dance Episodes from On The Town

Sergei PROKOFIEV Piano Concerto No. 2

Aaron COPLAND Symphony No. 3