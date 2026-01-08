Slobodeniouk and Beethoven’s Ninth, with the BSO and TFC
Saturday, May 2, 2026
8:00 PM
For the final concert of the Boston Symphony Orchestra’s 2025-2026 season, Dima Slobodeniouk conducts the BSO and Tanglewood Festival Chorus in John Adams’s spaciously pulsating Harmonium and, with four stellar soloists, Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9 and its “Ode to Joy.”.
Dima Slobodeniouk, conductor
Andrea Carroll, soprano
Zoie Reams, mezzo-soprano
Andrew Haji, tenor
Morris Robinson, bass
Tanglewood Festival Chorus
Jean-Sébastien Vallée, guest choral conductor
John ADAMS Harmonium
Ludwig van BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 9
