Slobodeniouk and Beethoven’s Ninth, with the BSO and TFC

Saturday, May 2, 2026

8:00 PM

For the final concert of the Boston Symphony Orchestra’s 2025-2026 season, Dima Slobodeniouk conducts the BSO and Tanglewood Festival Chorus in John Adams’s spaciously pulsating Harmonium and, with four stellar soloists, Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9 and its “Ode to Joy.”.

Dima Slobodeniouk, conductor

Andrea Carroll, soprano

Zoie Reams, mezzo-soprano

Andrew Haji, tenor

Morris Robinson, bass

Tanglewood Festival Chorus

Jean-Sébastien Vallée, guest choral conductor

John ADAMS Harmonium

Ludwig van BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 9