© 2026
Classical 99.5 | Classical Radio Boston
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Boston Symphony Orchestra

Slobodeniouk and Beethoven’s Ninth, with the BSO and TFC

Published May 2, 2026 at 8:00 PM EDT
From left to right: Zoie Reams, Andrew Haji, Andrea Carroll, and Morris Robinson
Zhanna Ishchenko: Reams; Sam Gaetz: Haji; Lawrence Brownlee: Carroll; Benjamin Rivera: Robinson
From left to right: Zoie Reams, Andrew Haji, Andrea Carroll, and Morris Robinson

Saturday, May 2, 2026
8:00 PM

For the final concert of the Boston Symphony Orchestra’s 2025-2026 season, Dima Slobodeniouk conducts the BSO and Tanglewood Festival Chorus in John Adams’s spaciously pulsating Harmonium and, with four stellar soloists, Beethoven’s Symphony No. 9 and its “Ode to Joy.”.

Dima Slobodeniouk, conductor
Andrea Carroll, soprano 
Zoie Reams, mezzo-soprano 
Andrew Haji, tenor 
Morris Robinson, bass 
Tanglewood Festival Chorus 
Jean-Sébastien Vallée, guest choral conductor

John ADAMS Harmonium
Ludwig van BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 9

Learn more about the Boston Symphony Orchestra's 2025-2026 season on their site.

Tags
The Boston Symphony Orchestra Dima SlobodenioukAndrea CarrollAndrew HajiZoie ReamsMorris RobinsonTanglewood Festival ChorusJean-Sébastien ValléeJohn AdamsLudwig van Beethoven