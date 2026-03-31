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The Boston Symphony Orchestra

John Williams’ Film Night 2026, with the Boston Pops

Published August 15, 2026 at 8:00 PM EDT
Twilight over the Tanglewood lawn, with patrons reclining in armchairs outside the brightly lit music shed.
Fred Collins
A summer evening at Tanglewood

Saturday, August 15, 2026

8:00 PM

A cherished Tanglewood tradition, John Williams’ Film Night returns with a fabulous program of film music highlights specially curated by Maestro Williams himself and featuring Keith Lockhart and the Boston Pops. It’s a special evening of magical music you won’t want to miss!

Boston Pops Orchestra
John Williams, curator
Keith Lockhart, conductor

Film Night!

For more information on Tanglewood concerts, visit the BSO box office.

Tags
The Boston Symphony Orchestra John WilliamsKeith LockhartBoston Pops