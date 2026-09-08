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The Boston Symphony Orchestra

Majestic Mozart & Fantastique Berlioz, with Emanuel Ax

Published September 19, 2026 at 8:00 PM EDT
Emanuel Ax and Andris Nelsons
Nigel Parry: Ax; Marco Borggreve: Nelsons
Emanuel Ax and Andris Nelsons

Saturday, September 19, 2026
8:00 PM

Emanuel Ax joins Andris Nelsons and the BSO to perform one of his favorite works, Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 22. Also on the program is Berlioz’s Symphonie fantastique, an obsessive ode to unrequited love. So the story goes, the symphony tells the story of a young musician who poisons himself with opium in a fit of lovesick despair. The dose of the narcotic, too weak to kill him, plunges him into a deep slumber accompanied by strange visions of storms, a glittering ball, sinister witches, and the woman he loves, a story played out musically in Berlioz’s masterpiece.

Andris Nelsons, conductor 
Emanuel Ax, piano 

W. A. MOZART Piano Concerto No. 22
Hector BERLIOZ Symphonie fantastique 

Learn more about the Boston Symphony Orchestra's 2026-2027 season on their site.

Tags
The Boston Symphony Orchestra Wolfgang Amadeus MozartEmanuel AxAndris NelsonsHector Berlioz