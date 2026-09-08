Majestic Mozart & Fantastique Berlioz, with Emanuel Ax

Saturday, September 19, 2026

8:00 PM

Emanuel Ax joins Andris Nelsons and the BSO to perform one of his favorite works, Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 22. Also on the program is Berlioz’s Symphonie fantastique, an obsessive ode to unrequited love. So the story goes, the symphony tells the story of a young musician who poisons himself with opium in a fit of lovesick despair. The dose of the narcotic, too weak to kill him, plunges him into a deep slumber accompanied by strange visions of storms, a glittering ball, sinister witches, and the woman he loves, a story played out musically in Berlioz’s masterpiece.

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Emanuel Ax, piano

W. A. MOZART Piano Concerto No. 22

Hector BERLIOZ Symphonie fantastique