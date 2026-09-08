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The Boston Symphony Orchestra

Nelsons, Gerstein, and an American Premiere by Francisco Coll

Published October 10, 2026 at 8:00 PM EDT
Kirill Gerstein
Marco Borggreve
Kirill Gerstein

Saturday, October 10, 2026
8:00 PM

Andris Nelsons leads the BSO and frequent collaborator Kirill Gerstein in the U.S. premiere of a new concerto by the Spanish composer Francisco Coll. A one-time protégé of composer Thomas Adès, Coll composes music of “great energy and sonic imagination.” Beethoven’s dramatic “Coriolan” Overture begins the program, which ends with the same composer’s Seventh Symphony, a universal favorite bursting with lyricism and exuberance.

Andris Nelsons, conductor 
Kirill Gerstein, piano 

Ludwig van BEETHOVEN “Coriolan” Overture
Francisco COLL Piano Concerto (U.S. premiere; BSO co-commission)
BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 7

Learn more about the Boston Symphony Orchestra's 2026-2027 season on their site.

Tags
The Boston Symphony Orchestra Kirill GersteinAndris NelsonsLudwig van BeethovenFrancisco Coll