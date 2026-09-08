Nelsons, Gerstein, and an American Premiere by Francisco Coll

Saturday, October 10, 2026

8:00 PM

Andris Nelsons leads the BSO and frequent collaborator Kirill Gerstein in the U.S. premiere of a new concerto by the Spanish composer Francisco Coll. A one-time protégé of composer Thomas Adès, Coll composes music of “great energy and sonic imagination.” Beethoven’s dramatic “Coriolan” Overture begins the program, which ends with the same composer’s Seventh Symphony, a universal favorite bursting with lyricism and exuberance.

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Kirill Gerstein, piano

Ludwig van BEETHOVEN “Coriolan” Overture

Francisco COLL Piano Concerto (U.S. premiere; BSO co-commission)

BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 7