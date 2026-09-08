Seong-Jin Cho Plays Rachmaninoff with the BSO
Saturday, October 3, 2026
8:00 PM
The scintillatingly expressive pianist Seong-Jin Cho returns to Symphony Hall as the soloist in an all-Rachmaninoff program led by Music Director Andris Nelsons. Rachmaninoff’s final work for piano and orchestra, his Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini, demands both stunning virtuosity and poignant lyricism, and his Symphony No. 2 is a powerful, melodically rich perspective on the Romantic symphonic tradition.
Andris Nelsons, conductor
Seong-Jin Cho, piano
All-RACHMANINOFF program
Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini
Symphony No. 2
Learn more about the Boston Symphony Orchestra's 2026-2027 season on their site.