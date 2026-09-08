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The Boston Symphony Orchestra

Seong-Jin Cho Plays Rachmaninoff with the BSO

Published October 3, 2026 at 8:00 PM EDT
Seong-Jin Cho
Ben Wolfe
/
Deutsche Grammophon
Seong-Jin Cho

Saturday, October 3, 2026
8:00 PM

The scintillatingly expressive pianist Seong-Jin Cho returns to Symphony Hall as the soloist in an all-Rachmaninoff program led by Music Director Andris Nelsons. Rachmaninoff’s final work for piano and orchestra, his Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini, demands both stunning virtuosity and poignant lyricism, and his Symphony No. 2 is a powerful, melodically rich perspective on the Romantic symphonic tradition.

Andris Nelsons, conductor 
Seong-Jin Cho, piano 

All-RACHMANINOFF program
Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini
Symphony No. 2

Learn more about the Boston Symphony Orchestra's 2026-2027 season on their site.

Tags
The Boston Symphony Orchestra Seong-Jin ChoAndris NelsonsSergei Rachmaninoff