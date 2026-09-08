Simon's Double Concerto, with Hahn, Parker Woods, and the BSO

Saturday, October 17, 2026

8:00 PM

In her long-awaited return to Symphony Hall, Hilary Hahn teams up with cellist Seth Parker Woods in a new BSO co-commissioned work written for them by BSO Composer Chair Carlos Simon. Simon’s vibrant, often joyful musical language is tailor-made for the interplay of soloists and orchestra. His Double Concerto Suite is framed by sparklingly orchestrated music from two of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s stage works, his opera Eugene Onegin and brilliant character dances from The Nutcracker ballet.

Andris Nelsons, conductor

Hilary Hahn, violin

Seth Parker Woods, cello

Pyotr Ilyich TCHAIKOVSKY “Polonaise” from Eugene Onegin

Carlos SIMON Double Concerto Suite for violin and cello (BSO co-commission)

TCHAIKOVSKY The Nutcracker, Act 2