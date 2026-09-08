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The Boston Symphony Orchestra

Simon's Double Concerto, with Hahn, Parker Woods, and the BSO

Published October 17, 2026 at 8:00 PM EDT
Hilary Hahn and Seth Parker Woods
Chris Lee: Hahn; Ben Gibbs: Parker Woods
Hilary Hahn and Seth Parker Woods

Saturday, October 17, 2026
8:00 PM

In her long-awaited return to Symphony Hall, Hilary Hahn teams up with cellist Seth Parker Woods in a new BSO co-commissioned work written for them by BSO Composer Chair Carlos Simon. Simon’s vibrant, often joyful musical language is tailor-made for the interplay of soloists and orchestra. His Double Concerto Suite is framed by sparklingly orchestrated music from two of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s stage works, his opera Eugene Onegin and brilliant character dances from The Nutcracker ballet.

Andris Nelsons, conductor 
Hilary Hahn, violin
Seth Parker Woods, cello 

Pyotr Ilyich TCHAIKOVSKY “Polonaise” from Eugene Onegin
Carlos SIMON Double Concerto Suite for violin and cello (BSO co-commission)
TCHAIKOVSKY The Nutcracker, Act 2

Learn more about the Boston Symphony Orchestra's 2026-2027 season on their site.

Tags
The Boston Symphony Orchestra Hilary HahnSeth Parker WoodsPiotr Ilyich TchaikovskyCarlos SimonAndris Nelsons