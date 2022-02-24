No Ordinary Women
Sunday, March 27, 2022
7:00 PM
On WCRB In Concert with Mistral, it's a celebration of remarkable musical voices across three centuries of women composers, including Fanny Mendelssohn, Florence Price, Gwyneth Walker, and Elizabeth Brown, on demand.
Mistral
Florence PRICE Fantasy for Violin and Piano
Louise FARRENC Trio for Flute, Cello, and Piano
Fanny MENDELSSOHN String Quartet in E-flat
Gwyneth WALKER No Ordinary Woman
Elizabeth BROWN Island Nocturnes
Recorded February 12 and 13, 2022 at West Parish Church, Andover
Hear this concert using the audio player above.
See the program book, with notes, biographies, and translations.