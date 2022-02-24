No Ordinary Women

Sunday, March 27, 2022

7:00 PM

On WCRB In Concert with Mistral, it's a celebration of remarkable musical voices across three centuries of women composers, including Fanny Mendelssohn, Florence Price, Gwyneth Walker, and Elizabeth Brown, on demand.

Mistral

Florence PRICE Fantasy for Violin and Piano

Louise FARRENC Trio for Flute, Cello, and Piano

Fanny MENDELSSOHN String Quartet in E-flat

Gwyneth WALKER No Ordinary Woman

Elizabeth BROWN Island Nocturnes

Recorded February 12 and 13, 2022 at West Parish Church, Andover

