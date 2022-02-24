© 2022
header
Classical 99.5 | Classical Radio Boston
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Past "In Concert" Broadcasts

No Ordinary Women

Published March 27, 2022 at 12:45 PM EDT
Florence Price, Gwyneth Walker, Louise Farrenc, Elizabeth Brown
Wikimedia Commons and Courtesies of the Artists
/
Clockwise, starting top left: Florence Price, Gwyneth Walker, Louise Farrenc, Elizabeth Brown

Sunday, March 27, 2022
7:00 PM

On WCRB In Concert with Mistral, it's a celebration of remarkable musical voices across three centuries of women composers, including Fanny Mendelssohn, Florence Price, Gwyneth Walker, and Elizabeth Brown, on demand.

Mistral

Florence PRICE Fantasy for Violin and Piano
Louise FARRENC Trio for Flute, Cello, and Piano
Fanny MENDELSSOHN String Quartet in E-flat
Gwyneth WALKER No Ordinary Woman
Elizabeth BROWN Island Nocturnes

Recorded February 12 and 13, 2022 at West Parish Church, Andover

Hear this concert using the audio player above.

See the program book, with notes, biographies, and translations.

Learn more about Mistral, and see upcoming events.

Tags

Past "In Concert" Broadcasts MistralFlorence PriceLouise FarrencFanny MendelssohnGwyneth WalkerMelanie BonisElizabeth BrownOn Demand