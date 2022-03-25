Musical Pyrotechnics from Boston Baroque

Sunday, April 10, 2022

7:00 PM

On WCRB In Concert with Boston Baroque, it's an evening celebrating the musical voice of Handel, in a program centered on the German composer's Water Music and Music for the Royal Fireworks, from GBH's Calderwood Studio, on demand.

Boston Baroque

Martin Pearlman, conductor

George Frideric HANDEL Water Music Suite in G

HANDEL Concerto Grosso in G, Op. 6 No. 1

Jean-Féry REBEL The Elements

HANDEL Music for the Royal Fireworks

Hear this concert with the audio player above.

Click here for program notes by conductor Martin Pearlman.

Learn more about Boston Baroque and see upcoming events.