Musical Pyrotechnics from Boston Baroque
1 of 4 — Music for the Royal Fireworks_Photo Credit Phil Reilly 2.jpg
Martin Pearlman and Boston Baroque In Concert
Phil Reilly
2 of 4 — Flutist Joseph Monticello cr Phil Reilly.jpg
Flutist Joseph Monticello In Concert
Phil Reilly
3 of 4 — Natural Horns_Photo Credit Phil Reilly.jpg
Natural Horns of Boston Baroque
Phil Reilly
4 of 4 — Rebel Les Elemens_Photo Credit Phil Reilly.jpg
Martin Pearlman Conducting Boston Baroque
Phil Reilly
Sunday, April 10, 2022
7:00 PM
On WCRB In Concert with Boston Baroque, it's an evening celebrating the musical voice of Handel, in a program centered on the German composer's Water Music and Music for the Royal Fireworks, from GBH's Calderwood Studio, on demand.
Boston Baroque
Martin Pearlman, conductor
George Frideric HANDEL Water Music Suite in G
HANDEL Concerto Grosso in G, Op. 6 No. 1
Jean-Féry REBEL The Elements
HANDEL Music for the Royal Fireworks
Hear this concert with the audio player above.
Click here for program notes by conductor Martin Pearlman.