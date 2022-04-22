From the Berkshires to Cape Cod
Sunday, May 22, 2022
7:00 PM
WCRB In Concert features a Leonard Bernstein world premiere at Tanglewood and seaside chamber music from Cape Cod.
Aaron COPLAND Elegies
Leonard BERNSTEIN Trio for Violin, Cello, and Piano
BERNSTEIN Music for String Quartet
Natalie Rose Kress, violin
Lucia Lin, violin
Daniel Kim, viola
Ronald Feldman, cello
Melvin Chen, piano
Concert recorded at the Linde Center for Music and Learning at Tanglewood on November 6, 2021
Johannes BRAHMS Clarinet Sonata in F minor: II. Andante un poco adagio
Gerald FINZI Five Bagatelles
Frederic CHOPIN Fantaisie in F minor
Samuel COLERIDGE-TAYLOR Clarinet Quintet in F-sharp minor
Jon Manasse, clarinet
Jon Nakamatsu, piano
Escher Quartet
Concert recorded at the Cotuit Center for the Arts on August 3, 2021 (Coleridge-Taylor recorded at the Wellfleet First Congregational Church on August 6, 2021)