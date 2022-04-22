© 2022
In Concert

From the Berkshires to Cape Cod

Published May 22, 2022 at 10:50 AM EDT
A collage of scenery, composers, and soloists
Beth Orkin/Library of Congress, John Ferrillo, courtesy of the artists, Wikimedia Commons
/
Clockwise from top left: Leonard Bernstein, Tanglewood Lawn, Jon Manasse and Jon Nakamastu, Nauset Light on Cape Cod

Sunday, May 22, 2022
7:00 PM

WCRB In Concert features a Leonard Bernstein world premiere at Tanglewood and seaside chamber music from Cape Cod.

Aaron COPLAND Elegies
Leonard BERNSTEIN Trio for Violin, Cello, and Piano
BERNSTEIN Music for String Quartet

Natalie Rose Kress, violin
Lucia Lin, violin
Daniel Kim, viola
Ronald Feldman, cello
Melvin Chen, piano

Concert recorded at the Linde Center for Music and Learning at Tanglewood on November 6, 2021

Johannes BRAHMS Clarinet Sonata in F minor: II. Andante un poco adagio
Gerald FINZI Five Bagatelles
Frederic CHOPIN Fantaisie in F minor
Samuel COLERIDGE-TAYLOR Clarinet Quintet in F-sharp minor

Jon Manasse, clarinet
Jon Nakamatsu, piano
Escher Quartet

Concert recorded at the Cotuit Center for the Arts on August 3, 2021 (Coleridge-Taylor recorded at the Wellfleet First Congregational Church on August 6, 2021)

Aaron Copland Leonard Bernstein Johannes Brahms Frederic Chopin Samuel Coleridge-Taylor Jon Manasse Jon Nakamatsu Escher Quartet