From the Berkshires to Cape Cod

Sunday, May 22, 2022

7:00 PM

WCRB In Concert features a Leonard Bernstein world premiere at Tanglewood and seaside chamber music from Cape Cod.

Aaron COPLAND Elegies

Leonard BERNSTEIN Trio for Violin, Cello, and Piano

BERNSTEIN Music for String Quartet

Natalie Rose Kress, violin

Lucia Lin, violin

Daniel Kim, viola

Ronald Feldman, cello

Melvin Chen, piano

Concert recorded at the Linde Center for Music and Learning at Tanglewood on November 6, 2021

Johannes BRAHMS Clarinet Sonata in F minor: II. Andante un poco adagio

Gerald FINZI Five Bagatelles

Frederic CHOPIN Fantaisie in F minor

Samuel COLERIDGE-TAYLOR Clarinet Quintet in F-sharp minor

Jon Manasse, clarinet

Jon Nakamatsu, piano

Escher Quartet

Concert recorded at the Cotuit Center for the Arts on August 3, 2021 (Coleridge-Taylor recorded at the Wellfleet First Congregational Church on August 6, 2021)