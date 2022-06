Sunday, June 26, 2022

7:00 PM

On WCRB In Concert with the Boston Pops, superstar Broadway actor, singer, and composer Christopher Jackson joins for a night of pop, soul, and Broadway classics, plus his own Emmy award-winning songs from "Sesame Street" and "The Electric Company," all conducted by Keith Lockhart.

The Boston Pops

Keith Lockhart, conductor

Christopher Jackson, baritone