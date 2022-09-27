© 2022
Haydn's "Creation," with the Handel and Haydn Society

Published October 2, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT
Harry Christophers
James Doyle
/

Sunday, October 2, 2022
7:00 PM

Harry Christophers conducts Haydn's joyful, brilliant "The Creation," with soprano Joélle Harvey, tenor Robert Murray, and bass-baritone Matthew Brook, in his final concert as Artistic Director of the Handel and Haydn Society, this Sunday at 7pm on WCRB In Concert.

Harry Christophers, conductor
Joélle Harvey, soprano
Robert Murray, tenor
Matthew Brook, bass-baritone
H+H Orchestra and Chorus

Franz Joseph HAYDN The Creation

Hear an interview with Harry Christophers about Haydn's Creation, and his 13 years as Artistic Director of the Handel and Haydn Society.

Learn more about the Handel and Haydn Society.

In Concert Handel and Haydn SocietyHarry ChristophersJoseph Haydn