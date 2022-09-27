Haydn's "Creation," with the Handel and Haydn Society
Sunday, October 2, 2022
7:00 PM
Harry Christophers conducts Haydn's joyful, brilliant "The Creation," with soprano Joélle Harvey, tenor Robert Murray, and bass-baritone Matthew Brook, in his final concert as Artistic Director of the Handel and Haydn Society, this Sunday at 7pm on WCRB In Concert.
Harry Christophers, conductor
Joélle Harvey, soprano
Robert Murray, tenor
Matthew Brook, bass-baritone
H+H Orchestra and Chorus
Franz Joseph HAYDN The Creation
Hear an interview with Harry Christophers about Haydn's Creation, and his 13 years as Artistic Director of the Handel and Haydn Society.