Haydn's "Creation," with the Handel and Haydn Society

Sunday, October 2, 2022

7:00 PM

Harry Christophers conducts Haydn's joyful, brilliant "The Creation," with soprano Joélle Harvey, tenor Robert Murray, and bass-baritone Matthew Brook, in his final concert as Artistic Director of the Handel and Haydn Society, this Sunday at 7pm on WCRB In Concert.

Harry Christophers, conductor

Joélle Harvey, soprano

Robert Murray, tenor

Matthew Brook, bass-baritone

H+H Orchestra and Chorus

Franz Joseph HAYDN The Creation

Hear an interview with Harry Christophers about Haydn's Creation, and his 13 years as Artistic Director of the Handel and Haydn Society.

Learn more about the Handel and Haydn Society.