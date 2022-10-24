A Night of Vivaldi and Handel, from Boston Baroque
Sunday, October 30, 2022
7:00 PM
On WCRB In Concert with Boston Baroque, Martin Pearlman conducts the local ensemble and a cast of singers in Vivaldi's exuberant "Gloria" and a cantata by Handel celebrating the patron saint of music, from GBH's Calderwood Studios.
Boston Baroque
Martin Pearlman, conductor
Olivia Miller, Kelley Hollis: sopranos
Carrie Cheron: mezzo-soprano
Elena Villalón: soprano
Rufus Müller: tenor
Antonio VIVALDI Gloria
George Frideric HANDEL Ode for St. Cecilia's Day
