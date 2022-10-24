© 2022
header
Classical 99.5 | Classical Radio Boston
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
In Concert

A Night of Vivaldi and Handel, from Boston Baroque

Published October 30, 2022 at 2:08 PM EDT
Martin Pearlman
Courtesy of the Artist
/
Martin Pearlman

Sunday, October 30, 2022
7:00 PM

On WCRB In Concert with Boston Baroque, Martin Pearlman conducts the local ensemble and a cast of singers in Vivaldi's exuberant "Gloria" and a cantata by Handel celebrating the patron saint of music, from GBH's Calderwood Studios.

Boston Baroque
Martin Pearlman, conductor

Olivia Miller, Kelley Hollis: sopranos
Carrie Cheron: mezzo-soprano

Elena Villalón: soprano
Rufus Müller: tenor

Antonio VIVALDI Gloria
George Frideric HANDEL Ode for St. Cecilia's Day

Learn more about this concert and see the program notes.

Learn more about Boston Baroque and see upcoming events.

Tags
In Concert Martin PearlmanBoston BaroqueAntonio VivaldiGeorge Frideric Handel