A Night of Vivaldi and Handel, from Boston Baroque

Sunday, October 30, 2022

7:00 PM

On WCRB In Concert with Boston Baroque, Martin Pearlman conducts the local ensemble and a cast of singers in Vivaldi's exuberant "Gloria" and a cantata by Handel celebrating the patron saint of music, from GBH's Calderwood Studios.

Boston Baroque

Martin Pearlman, conductor

Olivia Miller, Kelley Hollis: sopranos

Carrie Cheron: mezzo-soprano

Elena Villalón: soprano

Rufus Müller: tenor

Antonio VIVALDI Gloria

George Frideric HANDEL Ode for St. Cecilia's Day

