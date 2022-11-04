© 2022
In Concert

The Light and Shadow of English Chamber Music, from BCMS

Published November 13, 2022 at 12:16 PM EST
wide landscape view of rolling hills and partly cloudy skies over Yorkshire Dales in England
Lee Roberts
/
Flickr
Yorkshire Dales

Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022
7pm

On WCRB In Concert with the Boston Chamber Music Society, works by Vaughan Williams, Britten, and Bliss paint a deeply textured picture of 20th Century British music.

Boston Chamber Music Society
Peggy Pearson, oboe
Robyn Bollinger and Alyssa Wang, violins
Marcus Thompson, viola
Raman Ramakrishnan, cello
Thomas Van Dyck, double bass
Max Levinson, piano

BLISS Quintet for Oboe and Strings, F. 21
BRITTEN Sonata in C for Cello and Piano, Op. 65
VAUGHAN WILLIAMS Piano Quintet In C Minor

Recorded at New England Conservatory's Jordan Hall on March 20, 2022

Read program notes for this concert

Learn more about the 40th Anniversary season of Boston Chamber Music Society

Tags
In Concert Boston Chamber Music Society (BCMS)Arthur BlissBenjamin BrittenRalph Vaughan Williams