The Light and Shadow of English Chamber Music, from BCMS

Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022

7pm

On WCRB In Concert with the Boston Chamber Music Society, works by Vaughan Williams, Britten, and Bliss paint a deeply textured picture of 20th Century British music.

Boston Chamber Music Society

Peggy Pearson, oboe

Robyn Bollinger and Alyssa Wang, violins

Marcus Thompson, viola

Raman Ramakrishnan, cello

Thomas Van Dyck, double bass

Max Levinson, piano

BLISS Quintet for Oboe and Strings, F. 21

BRITTEN Sonata in C for Cello and Piano, Op. 65

VAUGHAN WILLIAMS Piano Quintet In C Minor

Recorded at New England Conservatory's Jordan Hall on March 20, 2022

