The Light and Shadow of English Chamber Music, from BCMS
Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022
7pm
On WCRB In Concert with the Boston Chamber Music Society, works by Vaughan Williams, Britten, and Bliss paint a deeply textured picture of 20th Century British music.
Boston Chamber Music Society
Peggy Pearson, oboe
Robyn Bollinger and Alyssa Wang, violins
Marcus Thompson, viola
Raman Ramakrishnan, cello
Thomas Van Dyck, double bass
Max Levinson, piano
BLISS Quintet for Oboe and Strings, F. 21
BRITTEN Sonata in C for Cello and Piano, Op. 65
VAUGHAN WILLIAMS Piano Quintet In C Minor
Recorded at New England Conservatory's Jordan Hall on March 20, 2022
Read program notes for this concert
Learn more about the 40th Anniversary season of Boston Chamber Music Society