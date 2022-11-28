© 2022
In Concert

Boston Early Music Festival's Baroque Christmas

Published November 28, 2022 at 9:06 AM EST
four panels of vocal soloists, clockwise from top left: soprano Amanda Forsythe, bass-baritone Douglas Williams, soprano Danielle Ruetter-Harrah, soprano Teresa Wakim
Forsythe: Tatiana Daubek; Williams: Jeremy Knowles; Reutter-Harrah: Madeleine Robertson; Wakim: Arielle Doneson
/
courtesy of the artists
clockwise from top left: soprano Amanda Forsythe, bass-baritone Douglas Williams, soprano Danielle Ruetter-Harrah, soprano Teresa Wakim

Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022
7pm

On WCRB with Boston Early Music Festival, sopranos Amanda Forsythe, Teresa Wakim, and Danielle Reutter-Harrah, and bass-baritone Douglas Williams anchor the casts of rarely heard dramatic cantatas for the season by Stradella, with the BEMF Chamber Ensemble.

Amanda Forsythe, soprano
Danielle Reutter-Harrah, soprano
Teresa Wakim, soprano
Nathan Medley, countertenor
Aaron Sheehan, tenor
Jesse Blumberg, baritone
Douglas Williams, bass-baritone

Boston Early Music Festival Chamber Ensemble, Paul O'Dette and Stephen Stubbs, Musical Directors
Robert Mealy, Concertmaster

Alessandro STRADELLA Si apra al riso ogni labro
CORELLI Concerto grosso in G minor, Op. 6, No. 8, "Christmas Concerto"
STRADELLA Ah! troppo è ver

Download the concert program, including program notes, texts and translations, and artist profiles

Learn more about Boston Early Music Festival

