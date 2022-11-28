Boston Early Music Festival's Baroque Christmas
Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022
7pm
On WCRB with Boston Early Music Festival, sopranos Amanda Forsythe, Teresa Wakim, and Danielle Reutter-Harrah, and bass-baritone Douglas Williams anchor the casts of rarely heard dramatic cantatas for the season by Stradella, with the BEMF Chamber Ensemble.
Amanda Forsythe, soprano
Danielle Reutter-Harrah, soprano
Teresa Wakim, soprano
Nathan Medley, countertenor
Aaron Sheehan, tenor
Jesse Blumberg, baritone
Douglas Williams, bass-baritone
Boston Early Music Festival Chamber Ensemble, Paul O'Dette and Stephen Stubbs, Musical Directors
Robert Mealy, Concertmaster
Alessandro STRADELLA Si apra al riso ogni labro
CORELLI Concerto grosso in G minor, Op. 6, No. 8, "Christmas Concerto"
STRADELLA Ah! troppo è ver
Download the concert program, including program notes, texts and translations, and artist profiles