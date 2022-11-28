Boston Early Music Festival's Baroque Christmas

Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022

7pm

On WCRB with Boston Early Music Festival, sopranos Amanda Forsythe, Teresa Wakim, and Danielle Reutter-Harrah, and bass-baritone Douglas Williams anchor the casts of rarely heard dramatic cantatas for the season by Stradella, with the BEMF Chamber Ensemble.

Amanda Forsythe, soprano

Danielle Reutter-Harrah, soprano

Teresa Wakim, soprano

Nathan Medley, countertenor

Aaron Sheehan, tenor

Jesse Blumberg, baritone

Douglas Williams, bass-baritone

Boston Early Music Festival Chamber Ensemble, Paul O'Dette and Stephen Stubbs, Musical Directors

Robert Mealy, Concertmaster

Alessandro STRADELLA Si apra al riso ogni labro

CORELLI Concerto grosso in G minor, Op. 6, No. 8, "Christmas Concerto"

STRADELLA Ah! troppo è ver

Download the concert program, including program notes, texts and translations, and artist profiles

Learn more about Boston Early Music Festival