Holiday Pops 2022!

Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022

7pm

On WCRB In Concert with the Boston Pops, Keith Lockhart leads the Pops and the Tanglewood Festival Chorus in a celebration of the season at Symphony Hall.

The program includes "On Christmas Night," by Tanglewood Festival Chorus conductor James Burton, two traditional Ukrainian carols, and Arturo Rodriguez's setting of "Noche de Posadas" ("Night of Posadas").

Also on the program are longtime audience favorites "Sleigh Ride," by Leroy Anderson, David Chase's arrangement of "The Twelve Days of Christmas," and Ralph Vaughan Williams's "Fantasia on Greensleeves."

To learn more about Holiday Pops, visit the Boston Pops box office.