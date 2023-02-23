© 2023
In Concert

Beethoven's "Eroica," with Luks and the Handel and Haydn Society

Published February 23, 2023 at 3:20 PM EST
Václav Luks leads the Handel and Haydn Society in concert at Symphony Hall, Jan. 22, 2023
Sunday, March 26, 2023
7pm

On WCRB In Concert with the Handel and Haydn Society, Václav Luks conducts Beethoven's revolutionary Symphony No. 3, the "Eroica," as well as rarely heard music by Wranitzky.

Václav Luks, conductor
Handel and Haydn Society Orchestra
Handel and Haydn Society Youth Chorus, Dr. Kevin J. McDonald, conductor

Giovanni Battista MARTINI Domine, ad Adjuvandum me Festina
Paul WRANITZKY Symphony in D minor, La Tempesta
BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 3 in E-flat, Op. 55, Eroica

Recorded at Symphony Hall on Jan. 22, 2023

Learn more about upcoming concerts by the Handel and Haydn Society

Read Handel and Haydn Society's program notes for this concert

