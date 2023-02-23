Beethoven's "Eroica," with Luks and the Handel and Haydn Society

Sunday, March 26, 2023

7pm

On WCRB In Concert with the Handel and Haydn Society, Václav Luks conducts Beethoven's revolutionary Symphony No. 3, the "Eroica," as well as rarely heard music by Wranitzky.

Václav Luks, conductor

Handel and Haydn Society Orchestra

Handel and Haydn Society Youth Chorus, Dr. Kevin J. McDonald, conductor

Giovanni Battista MARTINI Domine, ad Adjuvandum me Festina

Paul WRANITZKY Symphony in D minor, La Tempesta

BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 3 in E-flat, Op. 55, Eroica

Recorded at Symphony Hall on Jan. 22, 2023

