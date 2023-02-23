Beethoven's "Eroica," with Luks and the Handel and Haydn Society
Václav Luks leads the Handel and Haydn Society in concert at Symphony Hall, Jan. 22, 2023
Sam Brewer / Handel and Haydn Society
Sam Brewer / Handel and Haydn Society
Sunday, March 26, 2023
7pm
On WCRB In Concert with the Handel and Haydn Society, Václav Luks conducts Beethoven's revolutionary Symphony No. 3, the "Eroica," as well as rarely heard music by Wranitzky.
Václav Luks, conductor
Handel and Haydn Society Orchestra
Handel and Haydn Society Youth Chorus, Dr. Kevin J. McDonald, conductor
Giovanni Battista MARTINI Domine, ad Adjuvandum me Festina
Paul WRANITZKY Symphony in D minor, La Tempesta
BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 3 in E-flat, Op. 55, Eroica
Recorded at Symphony Hall on Jan. 22, 2023
