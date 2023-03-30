© 2023
Grace, Drive, and Mystery, from de Guise-Langlois and BCMS

Published April 9, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT
Clarinetist Romie de Guise-Langlois
Claire McAdams
/
courtesy of the artist
Clarinetist Romie de Guise-Langlois

Sunday, April 9, 2023
7pm

On WCRB In Concert with the Boston Chamber Music Society, clarinetist Romie de Guise-Langlois is the soloist in Hummel's venerable Clarinet Quartet and Pierre Jalbert's recent meditation on the sacred and the secular, "Street Antiphons," in a program that also includes Brahms's Piano Quartet No. 2.

Boston Chamber Music Society
Romie de Guise-Langlois, clarinet
Isabelle Ai Durrenberger and Alyssa Wang, violins
Marcus Thompson, viola
Raman Ramakrishnan, cello
Max Levinson, piano

HUMMEL Clarinet Quartet in E-flat
Pierre JALBERT Street Antiphons
BRAHMS Piano Quartet No. 2 in A, Op. 26

Recorded at Sanders Theatre in Cambridge, Mass., on January 15, 2023

See upcoming Boston Chamber Music Society concerts

Read program notes for this concert

