Grace, Drive, and Mystery, from de Guise-Langlois and BCMS
Sunday, April 9, 2023
7pm
On WCRB In Concert with the Boston Chamber Music Society, clarinetist Romie de Guise-Langlois is the soloist in Hummel's venerable Clarinet Quartet and Pierre Jalbert's recent meditation on the sacred and the secular, "Street Antiphons," in a program that also includes Brahms's Piano Quartet No. 2.
Boston Chamber Music Society
Romie de Guise-Langlois, clarinet
Isabelle Ai Durrenberger and Alyssa Wang, violins
Marcus Thompson, viola
Raman Ramakrishnan, cello
Max Levinson, piano
HUMMEL Clarinet Quartet in E-flat
Pierre JALBERT Street Antiphons
BRAHMS Piano Quartet No. 2 in A, Op. 26
Recorded at Sanders Theatre in Cambridge, Mass., on January 15, 2023
