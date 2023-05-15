"Ragtime" at the Pops!
Sunday, May 21, 2023
7pm
On WCRB In Concert with the Boston Pops, an epic story of three families whose intertwined fates reflect both the promise and shortcomings of America comes to the stage of Symphony Hall in a new concert version of the Broadway musical, led by Keith Lockhart.
Boston Pops, Keith Lockhart, conductor
Phumzile Sojola (Coalhouse Walker, Jr.)
Elizabeth Stanley (Mother)
John Cariani (Tateh)
Nikki Renée Daniels (Sarah)
David Harris (Father)
A.J. Shively (Mother’s Younger Brother)
Klea Blackhurst (Emma Goldman)
Julia Little (The Little Girl)
Quinn Murphy (The Little Boy)
Recorded on May 13, 2023, at Symphony Hall in Boston
Read program notes for Ragtime.