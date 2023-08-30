© 2023
In Concert

"Omar", The True Story of an Enslaved Islamic Scholar, from Boston Lyric Opera

Published September 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM EDT
Jamez McCorkle in traditional Islamic dress as the title character in BLO's "Omar", together with other cast members in front of a blue-green backdrop featuring Arabic writing
Olivia Moon Photography
/
Boston Lyric Opera
Jamez McCorkle as the title character in BLO's "Omar"

Sunday, September 10, 2023
7pm

On WCRB in Concert with Boston Lyric Opera: a Pulitzer-prize-winning work by Rhiannon Giddens and Michael Abels, telling the stirring true story of Omar ibn Said, a Muslim man enslaved in America.

Boston Lyric Opera was one of six opera companies that co-commissioned this work, based on a short but powerful autobiography Omar ibn Said wrote in 1837. The opera tells how he maintained a deep connection to his Islamic faith throughout the horrors he endured. It also emphasizes how his relationships with his community sustained him, even providing him with precious moments of joy.

Jamez McCorkle, tenor (Omar)
Cierra Byrd, mezzo-soprano (Omar’s mother)
Daniel Okulitch, baritone (Johnson /Owen)
Brianna J. Robinson, soprano (Julie)
Neal Ferreira, tenor (Auctioneer/Taylor)
Emma Sorenson, mezzo-soprano (Eliza, Owen’s daughter)
Catherine Anne Daniel, mezzo-soprano (Katie Ellen/The Caller)
Nicholas Lagesse, baritone (Abdul, Omar’s Brother/Abe)
Fred C. VanNess Jr., tenor (Amadou/Renty)
Christon Carney, tenor (Suleiman/Townsperson 1)
Christopher Humbert Jr., bass-baritone (Olufemi)

Chorus and orchestra of Boston Lyric Opera
Michael Ellis Ingram, conductor

Learn more about "Omar" and download a digital program book

See video of an evening with Rhiannon Giddens:
GBH Music presents Deconstructing Opera: Omar with Boston Lyric Opera

Learn more about Boston Lyric Opera

Tags
In Concert Boston Lyric OperaRhiannon GiddensMichael Abels