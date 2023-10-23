Celtic Meets Classical, with the X-tet and the Rasa Quartet

Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023

7:00pm

On WCRB In Concert from GBH Music, the X-tet, Boston Baroque's period-instrument chamber ensemble, shares GBH's Fraser Performance Studio with the Rasa Quartet, an ensemble rooted in both folk traditions and the Western concert music tradition, in a program that ranges from music by Handel and Boccherini to reels and jigs from the Celtic nations.

Recorded on Feb. 7, 2023 at GBH's Fraser Performance Studio

X-tet

Christina Day Martinson and Jesse Irons, violins

Sarah Darling, violin and viola

Jason Fisher, viola

Cullen O'Neil, cello

Rasa Quartet

Kiyoshi Hayashi and Maura Shawn Scanlin, violins

Emma Kondo Powell, viola

Mina Kim, cello

George Frideric Handel: Hornpipe from Concerto Grosso, Op. 6, No. 7

X-tet

Turloch O’Carolan (Arr. Ledah Finck) : Loftus Jones

Rasa Quartet

Jean-Philippe Rameau: Menuet from Platée

X-tet

Donogh Hennessy/J.S. Bach (Arr. Maura Shawn Scanlin): Inion Ni Scannlain/Minuet II

Rasa Quartet

John Dowland: Mistresse Nichols Almand / M. George Whitehead his Almand / The Earle of Essex Galiard / Captaine Digorie Piper his Galiard

X-tet

Traditional Jigs (Arr. Ledah Finck): Willie Coleman’s/Paddy Fahy’s

Rasa Quartet

Heinrich Ignaz Franz Biber: from Harmonia Artificioso: Partia 1; Gigue & variations; Sarabande & variations

X-tet

Maura Shawn Scanlin: Leaving Harvey Street (Strathspey/Reel)

Rasa Quartet

Luigi Boccherini: Fandango from String Quintet in D major, Op. 50, No. 2

X-tet and Rasa Quartet

Colin Jacobsen: A Short While To Be Here... (world premiere in this arrangement)

X-tet and Rasa Quartet

