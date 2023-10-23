Celtic Meets Classical, with the X-tet and the Rasa Quartet
Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023
7:00pm
On WCRB In Concert from GBH Music, the X-tet, Boston Baroque's period-instrument chamber ensemble, shares GBH's Fraser Performance Studio with the Rasa Quartet, an ensemble rooted in both folk traditions and the Western concert music tradition, in a program that ranges from music by Handel and Boccherini to reels and jigs from the Celtic nations.
Recorded on Feb. 7, 2023 at GBH's Fraser Performance Studio
Learn more about upcoming performances by the X-tet and the Rasa Quartet.
X-tet
Christina Day Martinson and Jesse Irons, violins
Sarah Darling, violin and viola
Jason Fisher, viola
Cullen O'Neil, cello
Rasa Quartet
Kiyoshi Hayashi and Maura Shawn Scanlin, violins
Emma Kondo Powell, viola
Mina Kim, cello
George Frideric Handel: Hornpipe from Concerto Grosso, Op. 6, No. 7
X-tet
Turloch O’Carolan (Arr. Ledah Finck) : Loftus Jones
Rasa Quartet
Jean-Philippe Rameau: Menuet from Platée
X-tet
Donogh Hennessy/J.S. Bach (Arr. Maura Shawn Scanlin): Inion Ni Scannlain/Minuet II
Rasa Quartet
John Dowland: Mistresse Nichols Almand / M. George Whitehead his Almand / The Earle of Essex Galiard / Captaine Digorie Piper his Galiard
X-tet
Traditional Jigs (Arr. Ledah Finck): Willie Coleman’s/Paddy Fahy’s
Rasa Quartet
Heinrich Ignaz Franz Biber: from Harmonia Artificioso: Partia 1; Gigue & variations; Sarabande & variations
X-tet
Maura Shawn Scanlin: Leaving Harvey Street (Strathspey/Reel)
Rasa Quartet
Luigi Boccherini: Fandango from String Quintet in D major, Op. 50, No. 2
X-tet and Rasa Quartet
Colin Jacobsen: A Short While To Be Here... (world premiere in this arrangement)
X-tet and Rasa Quartet