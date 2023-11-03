From Rockport to Concord with Wagner, Prokofiev, Chopin, and Beethoven
Sunday, November 12, 2023
7:00pm
On WCRB In Concert, four performances from around the Boston area illuminate fascinating stories behind musical masterpieces. Mistral performs Wagner's sweetly tender Siegfried Idyll in Brookline, and pianist Piers Lane paints late-night dreamscapes through Chopin's Nocturnes, Op. 9. Also, one of today's most dynamic chamber ensembles performs Prokofiev's String Quartet No. 2 in Concord, and Joshua Weilerstein celebrates his first season as Music Director of the Phoenix Orchestra with Beethoven's Symphony No. 7.
Mistral
Julie Scolnik, flute
Luke Fieweger, bassoon
Kemp Jernigan, oboe
Don Palma, bass
Somin Lee, clarinet
Qing Hou, and Gabriel Diaz, violins
Lawrence Neuman, viola
Jan Müller-Szeraws, cello
Richard WAGNER, arr. David Walter Siegfried Idyll
Recorded on April 7, 2019, at St. Paul's Church in Brookline, Mass.
Learn more about upcoming concerts by Mistral.
Pacifica Quartet
Simin Ganatra, violin
Austin Hartman, violin
Mark Holloway, viola
Brandon Vamos, cello
Sergei PROKOFIEV String Quartet No 2 in F, Op. 92
Recorded on March 12, 2023, at Concord Academy, in a Concord Chamber Music Society concert .
Learn about upcoming concerts from the Concord Chamber Music Society and the Pacifica Quartet.
Piers Lane, piano
Frederic CHOPIN Nocturnes, Op. 9
Recorded on June 21, 2019, in a Rockport Chamber Music Festival at the Shalin Liu Performance Center in Rockport, Mass.
Learn more about upcoming concerts from Rockport Music and by Piers Lane.
Phoenix Orchestra
Joshua Weilerstein, conductor
Ludwig van BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 7 in A, Op. 92
Recorded on March 23, 2022, at New England Conservatory's Jordan Hall in Boston, Mass.
Learn more about Phoenix Orchestra.