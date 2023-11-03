From Rockport to Concord with Wagner, Prokofiev, Chopin, and Beethoven

Sunday, November 12, 2023

7:00pm

On WCRB In Concert, four performances from around the Boston area illuminate fascinating stories behind musical masterpieces. Mistral performs Wagner's sweetly tender Siegfried Idyll in Brookline, and pianist Piers Lane paints late-night dreamscapes through Chopin's Nocturnes, Op. 9. Also, one of today's most dynamic chamber ensembles performs Prokofiev's String Quartet No. 2 in Concord, and Joshua Weilerstein celebrates his first season as Music Director of the Phoenix Orchestra with Beethoven's Symphony No. 7.

Mistral

Julie Scolnik, flute

Luke Fieweger, bassoon

Kemp Jernigan, oboe

Don Palma, bass

Somin Lee, clarinet

Qing Hou, and Gabriel Diaz, violins

Lawrence Neuman, viola

Jan Müller-Szeraws, cello

Richard WAGNER, arr. David Walter Siegfried Idyll

Recorded on April 7, 2019, at St. Paul's Church in Brookline, Mass.

Learn more about upcoming concerts by Mistral.

Pacifica Quartet

Simin Ganatra, violin

Austin Hartman, violin

Mark Holloway, viola

Brandon Vamos, cello

Sergei PROKOFIEV String Quartet No 2 in F, Op. 92

Recorded on March 12, 2023, at Concord Academy, in a Concord Chamber Music Society concert .

Learn about upcoming concerts from the Concord Chamber Music Society and the Pacifica Quartet.

Piers Lane, piano

Frederic CHOPIN Nocturnes, Op. 9

Recorded on June 21, 2019, in a Rockport Chamber Music Festival at the Shalin Liu Performance Center in Rockport, Mass.

Learn more about upcoming concerts from Rockport Music and by Piers Lane.

Phoenix Orchestra

Joshua Weilerstein, conductor

Ludwig van BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 7 in A, Op. 92

Recorded on March 23, 2022, at New England Conservatory's Jordan Hall in Boston, Mass.

Learn more about Phoenix Orchestra.

