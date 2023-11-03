© 2023
Classical 99.5 | Classical Radio Boston
In Concert

From Rockport to Concord with Wagner, Prokofiev, Chopin, and Beethoven

Published November 3, 2023 at 11:08 AM EDT
Joshua Weilerstein stands outside and looks at the camera, softly smiling. Piers Lane wears a suit and has his arms folded up on the piano in front of him. He looks upwards, off camera. Mistral includes ten musicians, and all of them stands outside against a stone wall and smile at the camera. The four string players of the Pacifica Quartet wear black and pose with their instruments, all smizing at the camera.
Weilerstein: Paul Marc Mitchell; Mistral: Courtesy of the Artists; Lane: Benjamin Ealovega; Pacifica Quartet: Lisa-Marie Mazzucco
Clockwise from top left: conductor Joshua Weilerstein, Mistral, pianist Piers Lane, and the Pacifica Quartet

Sunday, November 12, 2023
7:00pm

On WCRB In Concert, four performances from around the Boston area illuminate fascinating stories behind musical masterpieces. Mistral performs Wagner's sweetly tender Siegfried Idyll in Brookline, and pianist Piers Lane paints late-night dreamscapes through Chopin's Nocturnes, Op. 9. Also, one of today's most dynamic chamber ensembles performs Prokofiev's String Quartet No. 2 in Concord, and Joshua Weilerstein celebrates his first season as Music Director of the Phoenix Orchestra with Beethoven's Symphony No. 7.

Mistral
Julie Scolnik, flute
Luke Fieweger, bassoon
Kemp Jernigan, oboe
Don Palma, bass
Somin Lee, clarinet
Qing Hou, and Gabriel Diaz, violins
Lawrence Neuman, viola
Jan Müller-Szeraws, cello

Richard WAGNER, arr. David Walter Siegfried Idyll

Recorded on April 7, 2019, at St. Paul's Church in Brookline, Mass.

Learn more about upcoming concerts by Mistral.

Pacifica Quartet
Simin Ganatra, violin
Austin Hartman, violin
Mark Holloway, viola
Brandon Vamos, cello

Sergei PROKOFIEV String Quartet No 2 in F, Op. 92

Recorded on March 12, 2023, at Concord Academy, in a Concord Chamber Music Society concert .

Learn about upcoming concerts from the Concord Chamber Music Society and the Pacifica Quartet.

Piers Lane, piano

Frederic CHOPIN Nocturnes, Op. 9

Recorded on June 21, 2019, in a Rockport Chamber Music Festival at the Shalin Liu Performance Center in Rockport, Mass.

Learn more about upcoming concerts from Rockport Music and by Piers Lane.

Phoenix Orchestra
Joshua Weilerstein, conductor

Ludwig van BEETHOVEN Symphony No. 7 in A, Op. 92

Recorded on March 23, 2022, at New England Conservatory's Jordan Hall in Boston, Mass.

Learn more about Phoenix Orchestra.

