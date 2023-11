Sunday, December 17, 2023

7:00 PM

On WCRB In Concert with the Boston Pops, Keith Lockhart leads the Pops and the Tanglewood Festival Chorus in this beloved celebration of the season at Symphony Hall!

Keith Lockhart, conductor

Boston Pops

Tanglewood Festival Chorus

James Burton, conductor

To learn more about Holiday Pops, visit the Boston Pops box office.