© 2023
Classical 99.5 | Classical Radio Boston
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
In Concert

Hallelujah! Handel and Haydn Society's "Messiah"

Published November 30, 2023 at 9:43 AM EST
Jonathan Cohen stands at the podium with his hand raised high above him. He gazes upwards and smiles.
Sam Brewer
Jonathan Cohen conducts the Handel and Haydn Society Chorus and Orchestra.

Sunday, December 10, 2023
7:00 PM

On WCRB In Concert with the Handel and Haydn Society, Artistic Director Jonathan Cohen leads the H+H Orchestra, Chorus, and a slate of spectacular soloists in a centuries-old Boston tradition. For the 170th consecutive year, H+H celebrates the wonder and joy of the holiday season with Handel's "Messiah."

George Frideric HANDEL Messiah

Jonathan Cohen, conductor
Joélle Harvey, soprano
John Holiday, countertenor
Stuart Jackson, tenor
José Coca Loza, bass-baritone
H+H Orchestra and Chorus

Recorded on November 26, 2023, at Symphony Hall

See the digital program for this concert

Learn more about the Handel and Haydn Society.

Tags
In Concert George Frideric HandelHandel and Haydn SocietyMessiahH+HJoélle HarveyJohn HolidayStuart JacksonJosé Coca Loza