Hallelujah! Handel and Haydn Society's "Messiah"

Sunday, December 10, 2023

7:00 PM

On WCRB In Concert with the Handel and Haydn Society, Artistic Director Jonathan Cohen leads the H+H Orchestra, Chorus, and a slate of spectacular soloists in a centuries-old Boston tradition. For the 170th consecutive year, H+H celebrates the wonder and joy of the holiday season with Handel's "Messiah."

George Frideric HANDEL Messiah

Jonathan Cohen, conductor

Joélle Harvey, soprano

John Holiday, countertenor

Stuart Jackson, tenor

José Coca Loza, bass-baritone

H+H Orchestra and Chorus

Recorded on November 26, 2023, at Symphony Hall

See the digital program for this concert

Learn more about the Handel and Haydn Society.

