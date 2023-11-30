Hallelujah! Handel and Haydn Society's "Messiah"
Sunday, December 10, 2023
7:00 PM
On WCRB In Concert with the Handel and Haydn Society, Artistic Director Jonathan Cohen leads the H+H Orchestra, Chorus, and a slate of spectacular soloists in a centuries-old Boston tradition. For the 170th consecutive year, H+H celebrates the wonder and joy of the holiday season with Handel's "Messiah."
George Frideric HANDEL Messiah
Jonathan Cohen, conductor
Joélle Harvey, soprano
John Holiday, countertenor
Stuart Jackson, tenor
José Coca Loza, bass-baritone
H+H Orchestra and Chorus
Recorded on November 26, 2023, at Symphony Hall
See the digital program for this concert