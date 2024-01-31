© 2024
In Concert

Mistral, Mahler, and Merry Pranks

Published January 31, 2024 at 1:28 PM EST
Members of Mistral walk down a sunny sidewalk with their instruments. They wear black and blue, and they smile at each other and the at the camera.
Seungoh Ryu
Mistral

Sunday, February 4, 2024
7:00 PM

On WCRB In Concert with Mistral, highlights from two different performances make for a unexpected blend of the light-hearted and sublime! The buoyancy of Mozart's The Magic Flute Overture and Spohr's Nonet meets the melancholic earnestness of Dohnányi's Serenade and Mahler's Piano Quartet, the composer's sole surviving piece of instrumental chamber music.

Mistral
Qing Hou, violin
Solomiya Ivakhiv, violin
Stephanie Fong, viola
Lawrence Neumann, viola
Sasha Scolnik-Brower, cello
Donald Palma, bass
Julie Scolnik, flute
Kemp Jernigan, oboe
Todd Palmer, clarinet
Rachel Childers, horn
Sam Childers, bassoon
Sophie Scolnik-Brower, piano

Wolfgang Amade MOZART Overture to The Magic Flute
Ernst von DOHNÁNYI Serenade for String Trio in C

Recorded on April 24, 2022, at St. Paul's Church in Brookline.

Gustav MAHLER Piano Quartet in A minor

Recorded on September 10, 2023, at St. Paul's Church in Brookline.

Louis SPOHR Nonet for winds and strings

Recorded on April 24, 2022, at St. Paul's Church in Brookline.

