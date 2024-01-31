Mistral, Mahler, and Merry Pranks

Sunday, February 4, 2024

7:00 PM

On WCRB In Concert with Mistral, highlights from two different performances make for a unexpected blend of the light-hearted and sublime! The buoyancy of Mozart's The Magic Flute Overture and Spohr's Nonet meets the melancholic earnestness of Dohnányi's Serenade and Mahler's Piano Quartet, the composer's sole surviving piece of instrumental chamber music.

Mistral

Qing Hou, violin

Solomiya Ivakhiv, violin

Stephanie Fong, viola

Lawrence Neumann, viola

Sasha Scolnik-Brower, cello

Donald Palma, bass

Julie Scolnik, flute

Kemp Jernigan, oboe

Todd Palmer, clarinet

Rachel Childers, horn

Sam Childers, bassoon

Sophie Scolnik-Brower, piano

Wolfgang Amade MOZART Overture to The Magic Flute

Ernst von DOHNÁNYI Serenade for String Trio in C

Recorded on April 24, 2022, at St. Paul's Church in Brookline.

Gustav MAHLER Piano Quartet in A minor

Recorded on September 10, 2023, at St. Paul's Church in Brookline.

Louis SPOHR Nonet for winds and strings

Recorded on April 24, 2022, at St. Paul's Church in Brookline.

