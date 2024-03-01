© 2024
Classical 99.5 | Classical Radio Boston
In Concert

The Hermitage Piano Trio and More, from the Concord Chamber Music Society

Published March 1, 2024 at 7:20 AM EST
The Hermitage Piano Trio stands in front of a carved, stone building. The cellist stands in front wearing a purple shirt, and the pianist and violinist lean against a doorframe in the background wearing blue shirts. Yehudi Wyner has his chin in his hand, leaning on top of a piano. He's smiling and wearing a suit with a pink tie. Wendy Putnam stands by a window in a black suit jacket holding her violin by the neck. She softly smiles at the camera.
Lisa-Marie Mazzucco: Hermitage Trio; Courtesy of the Artist: Wyner; Pierce Harman: Putnam
Clockwise: The Hermitage Piano Trio, Yehudi Wyner, and Wendy Putnam

Sunday, March 10, 2024
7:00 PM

On WCRB In Concert with the Concord Chamber Music Society, two performances highlight the art of interplay. Through the passionate collaboration among individual players, as well as the cross-cultural influences within each composition, these two performances offer a breath-taking glimpse into 20th-century collaborative music.

Hermitage Piano Trio
Misha Keylin, violin
Sergey Antonov, cello
Ilya Kazantsev, piano

Joaquín TURINA Piano Trio No. 2 in B minor, Op. 76
Sergei RRACHMANINOFF Trio élégiaque No. 1 in G minor
Mariano PERELLÓ Tres Impresiones

Recorded on November 19, 2023.

See the program notes here.

Wendy Putnam, violin
Yehudi Wyner, piano

WYNER Piccola Fantasia Davenniana
WYNER Four Times Twenty
Florence PRICE Andante con Espressione
WYNER Three Informal Pieces
Franz SCHUBERT Sonatina in D, D. 384
WYNER Three-Fingered Don

Recorded on September 24, 2020 in GBH's Fraser Performance Studio.

Learn more about this concert and see interviews and performances.

Check out upcoming concerts from the Concord Chamber Music Society.

