The Hermitage Piano Trio and More, from the Concord Chamber Music Society

Sunday, March 10, 2024

7:00 PM

On WCRB In Concert with the Concord Chamber Music Society, two performances highlight the art of interplay. Through the passionate collaboration among individual players, as well as the cross-cultural influences within each composition, these two performances offer a breath-taking glimpse into 20th-century collaborative music.

Hermitage Piano Trio

Misha Keylin, violin

Sergey Antonov, cello

Ilya Kazantsev, piano

Joaquín TURINA Piano Trio No. 2 in B minor, Op. 76

Sergei RRACHMANINOFF Trio élégiaque No. 1 in G minor

Mariano PERELLÓ Tres Impresiones

Recorded on November 19, 2023.

Wendy Putnam, violin

Yehudi Wyner, piano

WYNER Piccola Fantasia Davenniana

WYNER Four Times Twenty

Florence PRICE Andante con Espressione

WYNER Three Informal Pieces

Franz SCHUBERT Sonatina in D, D. 384

WYNER Three-Fingered Don

Recorded on September 24, 2020 in GBH's Fraser Performance Studio.

