The Hermitage Piano Trio and More, from the Concord Chamber Music Society
Sunday, March 10, 2024
7:00 PM
On WCRB In Concert with the Concord Chamber Music Society, two performances highlight the art of interplay. Through the passionate collaboration among individual players, as well as the cross-cultural influences within each composition, these two performances offer a breath-taking glimpse into 20th-century collaborative music.
Hermitage Piano Trio
Misha Keylin, violin
Sergey Antonov, cello
Ilya Kazantsev, piano
Joaquín TURINA Piano Trio No. 2 in B minor, Op. 76
Sergei RRACHMANINOFF Trio élégiaque No. 1 in G minor
Mariano PERELLÓ Tres Impresiones
Recorded on November 19, 2023.
Wendy Putnam, violin
Yehudi Wyner, piano
WYNER Piccola Fantasia Davenniana
WYNER Four Times Twenty
Florence PRICE Andante con Espressione
WYNER Three Informal Pieces
Franz SCHUBERT Sonatina in D, D. 384
WYNER Three-Fingered Don
Recorded on September 24, 2020 in GBH's Fraser Performance Studio.
