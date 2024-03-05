Inspiration at Concord, with the Boston Chamber Music Society

Sunday, March 24, 2024

7:00 PM

On WCRB In Concert with the Boston Chamber Music Society, an ode to Concord is bookended by a dazzling trio by Beethoven and an inventive quartet by Brahms. Daniel Godfrey’s Ad Concordiam, or “toward harmony,"—a 2018 BCMS comission—aims to embody the rich history and "philosophical ethos" of Concord, Massachusetts.

Boston Chamber Music Society

Marcus Thompson, Artistic Director, viola

Isabelle Durrenberger, violin

Alyssa Wang, violin

Raman Ramakrishnan, cello

Max Levinson, piano

Peggy Pearson, oboe

Ludwig van BEETHOVEN String Trio No. 3 in G major, Op. 9 No. 1

Daniel GODFREY Ad Concordiam: Quintet Variations for Oboe, Violin, Viola, Cello and Piano (2018 BCMS commission)

Johannes BRAHMS Piano Quartet No. 1 in G minor, Op. 25

Recorded on October 15, 2023 at Sanders Theater in Cambridge, MA.

See the program notes.

Learn about upcoming BCMS concerts.

