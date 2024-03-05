© 2024
Classical 99.5 | Classical Radio Boston
In Concert

Inspiration at Concord, with the Boston Chamber Music Society

Published March 5, 2024 at 5:37 PM EST
A grainy, colored postcard of the old North Bridge. The wooden bridge spans the Concord River, surrounded by leafy greenery.
Tichnor Bros. Inc.
/
Wikimedia Commons
A postcard of the Old North Bridge in Concord, MA, circa 1945.

Sunday, March 24, 2024
7:00 PM

On WCRB In Concert with the Boston Chamber Music Society, an ode to Concord is bookended by a dazzling trio by Beethoven and an inventive quartet by Brahms. Daniel Godfrey’s Ad Concordiam, or “toward harmony,"—a 2018 BCMS comission—aims to embody the rich history and "philosophical ethos" of Concord, Massachusetts.

Boston Chamber Music Society
Marcus Thompson, Artistic Director, viola
Isabelle Durrenberger, violin
Alyssa Wang, violin
Raman Ramakrishnan, cello
Max Levinson, piano
Peggy Pearson, oboe

Ludwig van BEETHOVEN String Trio No. 3 in G major, Op. 9 No. 1
Daniel GODFREY Ad Concordiam: Quintet Variations for Oboe, Violin, Viola, Cello and Piano (2018 BCMS commission)
Johannes BRAHMS Piano Quartet No. 1 in G minor, Op. 25

Recorded on October 15, 2023 at Sanders Theater in Cambridge, MA.

See the program notes.

Learn about upcoming BCMS concerts.

    In Concert Boston Chamber Music Society (BCMS)Ludwig van BeethovenDaniel GodfreyJohannes BrahmsMarcus Thompson