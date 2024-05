"Shimmer," with Radius Ensemble

Sunday, May 12, 2024

7:00 PM

On WCRB In Concert with the Radius Ensemble, selections from Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, Hilary Tann, and Jennifer Higdon embody and celebrate the shimmering natural world.

Radius Ensemble

Jennifer Montbach, Artistic Director, oboe

Anne Howarth, horn

Sarah Bob, piano

Eran Egozy, clarinet

Sarah Brady, flute

Miriam Bolkosky, cello

Gabriela Diaz, violin

Noriko Futagami, viola

Samuel COLERIDGE-TAYLOR Quintet for clarinet and strings in F# minor, Op. 10

Eran Egozy, clarinet

Omar Chen Güey, violin

Yumi Okada, violin

Noriko Futagami, viola

Rhonda Rider, cello

Hilary TANN Llef

Sarah Brady, flute

Rhonda Rider, cello

Jennifer HIGDON Summer Shimmers

Sarah Brady, flute

Jennifer Montbach, oboe

Eran Egozy, clarinet

Jensen Ling, bassoon

Anne Howarth, horn

Sarah Bob, piano

Recorded on February 29, 2024 at the Longy School of Music in Cambridge, MA.

See the program for this concert.

Learn more about Radius Ensemble's 25th anniversary season.