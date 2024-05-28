Mozart, Chopin, Beethoven, and More, from Rockport Music
Sunday, June 2, 2024
7:00 PM
On WCRB In Concert with Rockport Music, the Israeli Chamber Project performs vibrant chamber works by Mozart, Martinů, and Clarke, the Aizuri Quartet traverses one of Beethoven's energetic early works, and pianist Piers Lane plays hypnotic Nocturnes by Chopin, all at the beautiful Shalin Liu Performance Center on Cape Ann.
Israeli Chamber Project*
Assaff Weisman, piano
Itamar Zorman, violin
Guy Ben-Ziony, viola
Tibi Cziger, clarinet
Aizuri Quartet**
Piers Lane, piano***
Rebecca CLARKE Dumka for violin, viola, and piano*
Ludwig van BEETHOVEN String Quartet in B-flat, Op. 18, No. 6**
Frédéric CHOPIN Nocturnes, Op. 15***
Bohuslav MARTINŮ Three Madrigals for violin and viola*
Wolfgang Amadé MOZART Trio in E-flat for piano, clarinet, and viola, K. 498 "Kegelstatt"*
Recorded at the Shalin Liu Performance Center on
* Feb. 25, 2024 (Program Notes)
** June 27, 2019
*** June 21, 2019
For information about the 2024 Rockport Chamber Music Festival, visit Rockport Music
Learn more about the Israeli Chamber Project
Learn more about the Aizuri Quartet
Learn more about Piers Lane