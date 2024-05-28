© 2024
In Concert

Mozart, Chopin, Beethoven, and More, from Rockport Music

Published May 28, 2024 at 1:07 PM EDT
External view of the Shalin Liu Performance Center in Rockport, Mass., from Sandy Beach, looking across the bay at the windows at the back of the stage
Epstein Joslin Architects
/
Rockport Music
Shalin Liu Performance Center, Rockport, Mass.

Sunday, June 2, 2024
7:00 PM

On WCRB In Concert with Rockport Music, the Israeli Chamber Project performs vibrant chamber works by Mozart, Martinů, and Clarke, the Aizuri Quartet traverses one of Beethoven's energetic early works, and pianist Piers Lane plays hypnotic Nocturnes by Chopin, all at the beautiful Shalin Liu Performance Center on Cape Ann.

Israeli Chamber Project*
Assaff Weisman, piano
Itamar Zorman, violin
Guy Ben-Ziony, viola
Tibi Cziger, clarinet
Aizuri Quartet**
Piers Lane, piano***

Rebecca CLARKE Dumka for violin, viola, and piano*
Ludwig van BEETHOVEN String Quartet in B-flat, Op. 18, No. 6**
Frédéric CHOPIN Nocturnes, Op. 15***
Bohuslav MARTINŮ Three Madrigals for violin and viola*
Wolfgang Amadé MOZART Trio in E-flat for piano, clarinet, and viola, K. 498 "Kegelstatt"*

Recorded at the Shalin Liu Performance Center on
* Feb. 25, 2024 (Program Notes)
** June 27, 2019
*** June 21, 2019

For information about the 2024 Rockport Chamber Music Festival, visit Rockport Music

Learn more about the Israeli Chamber Project

Learn more about the Aizuri Quartet

Learn more about Piers Lane

